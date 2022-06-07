BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating an active shooter call at the Harlingen Annex on Monday. While no active shooter was found Sheriff Erica Garza tells ValleyCentral it takes these calls very seriously and is in constant preparation.

“I think the response time was very well done by our deputies by Harlingen PD and the constables,” Garza said. “Every agency worked very well with each other there is always room for improvement as far as making sure our deputies when they get there have the information they need to better serve the community.”

Along with training alongside the local police department in Cameron County, both sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT team are trained every month for active shooter responses.

“Depending on who arrives at the scene first that’s how our training is developed first and foremost we train our deputies, if they are first on the scene then we continue training without SWAT,” Garza said.

The Sheriff’s office is also offering community training on how to act during an active shooter situation. While Monday’s call ended up being a false alarm, Sheriff Garza is still urging the community to be on the lookout.

“Just be vigilant if they see that there is some type of danger to the community or for themselves just call 911,” Garza said. ” If they’re driving around and see something, stop the car call 911 give the dispatcher as much information as possible but don’t put yourself in danger.”

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will also be joining a town hall meeting hosted by Brownsville ISD that will focus on school safety. The event will take place at Hanna High School starting at 5:30 PM.