CCSO is seeking information on employee who leaked video of jailer macing inmate

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is offering a $10,000 reward for information on an employee who leaked a video to an anti-corruption Facebook page.

The video leaked shows a jailer macing an inmate, after some a verbal exchange.

The popular Facebook page, “Justice RGV,” is run by anonymous users. One of their latest posts could cost Cameron County taxpayers thousands of dollars.

“You have a detainee, who is in fact detained- with cuffs and probably ankle cuff as well exchange some words – and in the moments proceeding that you see this jailer maze the individual,” said Eric Flores, Mission-based attorney.

The video of a jailer macing an inmate was posted on the page in July. Two months later, the sheriff’s office is now investigating a felony crime of misuse of official information and a felony crime of breach of computer security.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is not investigating actions by the jailer or the inmate in the video.

“The local government definitely tells you verbatim they do have an outlet to report it to another government entity- and specifically again whether they can be retaliated or not – through this act they are allowed to report it to another government entity – so the appropriate authority can react to that situation,” said Flores.

According to Flores, there are two types of whistleblower acts; one for federal employees and one for the Texas local government code.

“It allows people who see something that is illegal or not being handled appropriately to report it to another government entity in this example what would another government entity be since it happens within the sheriff’s office – the next best thing would be to report it to the Texas Rangers.”

KVEO reached out to the sheriff’s office for a comment on the video and received a statement saying in part: “Our main focus is to identify the identity of the employee that has been compromised.”

For the Facebook page itself, Flores says the users are able to use the page as free speech.

“It thinks we have an anonymous group, that posts some statement on Facebook who they think in their opinion is unlawful and they are well within their right to do that.”

Cameron County is offering $5,000 for information on the employee who released the video and $5,000 for information on who owns the “Justice RGV Facebook” page.