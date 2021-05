Sixto Casas, Jr. wanted for the Aggravated Assault PHOTO: Cameron County Sheriff via Twitter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Eric Garza, the office is looking for Sixto Casas Jr. He is wanted for aggravated assault.

Casas is described as 5’10” and weighing 270 pounds. His last whereabouts were unknown.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to call (956) 554-6700 if you have seen Casas or know his whereabouts.