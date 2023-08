HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out event.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Bass Pro Shops, located at 101 Bass Pro Drive.

The free event will include games, food, drinks, music, and prizes.

Sheriff’s office welcomes families with special needs children or children with disabilities to arrive an hour early and enjoy the festival.