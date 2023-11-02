CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has a new piece of equipment to help keep the community safe.

The department now has an LD-1 ATV unit, which can be used in mass shooting events and withstand shots being fired by AK 47s.

This was made possible by an anonymous donor. TC Burton which is the company who makes these units started a raffle with law enforcement agencies nation wide to find who would get the donated unit.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says he already has a plan in place on who will be using this new tool.

“The plan is we are going to be coordinating with other agencies, SWAT and other agencies and departments to make sure that they are aware of the equipment that we have and that they are aware that they can use it whenever they want,” Garza said.