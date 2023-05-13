PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County will enforce a curfew to make sure what is left in Laguna Heights is not looted.

“We are concerned about those individuals who haven’t gone to a shelter and who don’t want to leave their properties,” said Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. “Those who are concerned about any individual going into their property and looting so we will be coordinating with the constables with additional patrols in the area.”

County Judge Eddie Trevino issued an ingress/egress order earlier today. Curfew is for those age 17 and younger from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from sunset May 13 through sunrise May 16 unless modified by the county.