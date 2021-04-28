Cameron County sheriff resolves lawsuit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Wednesday Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza held a press conference following the recent lawsuit brought against him by the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court.

The lawsuit stated the sheriff “acted outside his scope of legal authority requiring courthouse security to report to the sheriff’s office instead of the county’s precinct 2 constable, as stated in a previous agreement.”

The suit has since been resolved with the sheriff’s office overseeing security. Garza said it is a ruling he expected from the court.

“We will continue to fight to enforce the letter of the law and push back on any attempt to disregard the will of the Cameron County voters,” said the sheriff.

Garza added he will continue to serve the voters of Cameron County and perform his duties to the best of his ability.