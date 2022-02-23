HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County’s list of registered sex offenders is available online for the public through OffenderWatch.
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced through a post that the service is available to Cameron County residents.
Through the website, residents can be made aware of the sex offenders in their area. Residents can also sign up for email alerts.
To access the information, residents must enter their home address, city, and zip code here.
OffenderWatch is a website that assists local law enforcement keep track of registered sex offenders and offers a notification system for the community.
