Cameron County schools react to Elon Musk’s $30M donation announcement, none have heard from him yet

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —SpaceX creator Elon Musk, announced via Twitter that he plans to donate $30 million to Cameron County.

$20 million of which he said will go towards Cameron County schools, however, schools have not yet heard from Musk himself.

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

“I think the exciting part is that Mr. Musk recognizes how important it is to invest in public education,” said Alicia Noyola, Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. “Because in investing in public education you’re really investing not only in our community but really our world.”

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said that they have been planning downtown’s restoration for years hoping to make it a destination that attracts more industry.

It’s certainly exciting to hear of Elon Musk’s proposed donation to the City for downtown revitalization. For years, the City has invested in infrastructure and improvements to capitalize on the beauty and charm of our historic downtown. The private sector has taken notice, with increased investment and several new projects coming soon. With this infusion of capital from Mr. Musk, we hope to accelerate the progress even quicker and continue to make our city and our downtown a destination. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez

“Space exploration were things they saw in books and things they saw on T.V., but now it is a reality here in our background,” said Noyola.

Point Isabel ISD who has SpaceX “in their backyard,” told KVEO they have not yet heard from Musk himself though this news is exciting

Point Isabel ISD is excited to have Space X right in our backyard, and we welcome any collaborations with Mr. Elon Musk and the Space X program. At this moment, our school district has not received any information about the comment made by Mr. Musk. However, as soon as information becomes available, we will notify the public. PI-ISD

School districts like PI-ISD have up-coming field trips planned to visit SpaceX with hopes of encouraging students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

BISD area superintendent, Rene Guttierrez, said SpaceX recently asked multiple Cameron County schools to start sending students over for field trips, too.

“Several superintendents from Cameron county we visited SpaceX, they gave us a tour, and part of that tour and discussions with personnel from SpaceX is to start sending students over to SpaceX so they can be exposed to their facilities and the different careers that they have there,” said Guttierrez.

Musk said in a tweet he is also looking to hire new employees at his facilities.

HCISD and BISD said students have spent time at the UTRGV Stargate facilities and started to show interest in pursuing careers in STEM.

“We actually have two elementary STEM academies, we have two middle school programs that focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math—and then we have our early college high school which has a focus on engineering and science,” said Noyola.

Though there has been no official contact or plans made county schools and cities are looking forward to furthering news