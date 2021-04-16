Cameron County school districts receive $5M from Elon Musk Foundation

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elon Musk is not content with just electric cars, populating Mars and building underground tunnels to solve traffic problems. He also wants to get inside your brain. His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brain. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday afternoon, Point Isabel ISD announced that the Cameron County school district received the first round of funds from the Elon Musk Foundation.

Two weeks ago SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he was going to donate $30 million to Cameron County and the city of Brownsville.

Musk said $20 million will go towards schools and $10 million will go towards the revitalization of downtown Brownsville.

After weeks of silence, Point Isabel ISD said they received the first round of the funding.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri A. Capistran told KVEO that Cameron County School district received one-fourth of the $20 million grant on Friday.

Those $5 million were disturbed to schools based on school enrollment. Capistran said that Point Isabel ISD received about $123,000.