Cameron County says poll workers needed for upcoming election

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Hidalgo and Cameron County election officials are hiring poll workers to help with what they say will be a busy election season.

Officials in Cameron County say they are searching for poll workers to assist with curbside voting as well as helping with traffic at voting locations.

Training will be made available and Person Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided.

Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator said, “We do provide training for everybody during the early voting period and the election day period. We provide them with all the resources they need; the masks, the face shields, the hand sanitizer and everything that they are going to need to have a successful election day.”

Those interested in applying can visit the county’s elections website and download an application there.

