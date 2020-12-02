Cameron County runoff elections begin, Hidalgo County wraps up

PALMVIEW, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting is underway for three cities in Cameron County and two in Hidalgo.

The runoff elections are races that weren’t decided on November 3.

Voters in San Benito, Rio Hondo and South Padre Island will head to the polls.

Early voting will run from December 2 to December 15, with Election Day on December 19.

In San Benito they have two races, one for Mayor, and the other for City Commissioner Place 2.

Rio Hondo also has it’s Mayor’s race in a runoff, while South Padre Island City Council Place 4 is up for grabs.

County officials say during early voting there is only one polling location in each city, and unlike early voting in the November election, you have to vote in your city.

“In November, you were able to vote at any voting location. In this election, you have to go to the jurisdiction you are in. In other words, only San Benito residents can vote at the San Benito early voting center, and only Rio Hondo residents can vote at the Rio Hondo Early voting site,” says Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator.

Voters in Cameron County have until December 8 to request a mail-in ballot, and you can only drop it off on Election Day at the Elections Office.

Remember to wear a mask and social distance when casting your ballot.

In Hidalgo County, the cities of Palmview, and Mercedes are holding runoff elections from the November Election.

the last day of early voting is December 4, with Election Day on December 8.

In Mercedes, there are two races for City Commissioner Places 1 and 3. In Palmview, there is one race for City Council Place 4.

There are only two polling locations, one at the Mercedes Civic Center, and the other at the Palmview Parks and Recreations Center. Election officials remind voters they offer countywide polling.

“People can cast their ballot at any of the two polling locations. For example, if you find yourself in the Palmview, but you live in Mercedes you can go ahead and cast your ballot, at the Palmview Parks and Recreations Center, also vice versa,” says Hilda Salinas, Assistant Directions, Hidalgo County Elections Office.

The county has developed a plan so that voters and poll workers will have minimal contact. There will be constant disinfecting, social distancing will be enforced, and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, but if you do receive one you’re asked to fill it out and send it back immediately. When you mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked by December 8 and the latest it can be received is December 9 by 5 p.m.

Officials also say to now forget to bring your Driver’s License or one of the other acceptable forms of identification.

For information about the Hidalgo County Runoffs, click here.

For information about the Cameron County Runoffs, click here.