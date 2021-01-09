Cameron County restaurant capacity limited to 50 percent as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in the Rio Grande Valley, officials are placing further restrictions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In an emergency order, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño issued that restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 patients now making up more than 15 percent of total hospital capacity in the Rio Grande Valley.

The 12th amended emergency order from the county also mandates that bars are to remain closed across the duration of the mandate.

The order goes into effect on Friday at 3 p.m. and continues until February 5.

To read the full order, visit here.

