Cameron County residents have mixed feelings about “voluntary” property purchase program

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Cameron County is applying for a $10 million grant to purchase Tio Cano Lake properties for a buyout program. People in the area have mixed feelings when they heard the program would be voluntary.

The grant has yet to be approved and a La Feria resident disagrees with how Lake Tio Cano was cited as a natural depression.

Delarosa said, “I built this place in 1975, 1975 and to build another place at my age no, no sir I just rather stay here.”

He says he has lived there for generations.

“I came here in 1958, I was just a kid and I’m 73 years old now. I was like 8, 9 years old. I probably don’t really member exactly and we never really had this problem.”

Rebecca Rubio said if the decision were up to her, she would not move.

Rubio said, “Oh we would stay right here. We’ve been here all my life so that’s 35 years and my grandmother is 90, my parents are in their 60s so we’ll stay.”

Joe Perez says he is on the fence but what would happen if he decides to stay.

“Are they just going to forget about those people and say oh while that’s why we offered you so much so you wouldn’t have that problem,” said Perez.

As of right now there is not a date on possible approval for the grant.