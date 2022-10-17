CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman.

According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing.

Cameron Count Public Health also reported a COVID-19-related death of a fully vaccinated woman. According to the release, the woman was over 90 years old.

As of Monday, 83.73% of the population six months and older in Cameron County are fully vaccinated and 99.99% have received at least one dose, the release stated.