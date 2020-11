CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County Public Health reports 167 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Nov. 16.

The new reports total 25,159 COVID-19 cases. However, an additional 59 individuals have recovered, now totaling 22,611 recovered individuals.

Cameron County reports an additional 167 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Nov. 16

No reports of COVID-19 deaths have been made and remains at 1100.

Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations – contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.