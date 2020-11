CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County reports 71 confirmed COVID-19 lab reports Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The total number of cases is 25,772 with an additional 104 recovered individuals. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is 23,168.

Three reported deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported Tuesday evening. The total number of COVID-19 deaths is 1,115.

Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations as needed and continues to monitor the situation.