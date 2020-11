CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron county reports two additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 23.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is 1,112 and 23,064 recovered individuals based on the “194 laboratory reports confirmed,” Monday night.

Cameron County confirms 194 laboratory cases of COVID-19, Nov. 23, 2020.

The two additional cases are from the city of Brownsville.

Two additional COVID-19 cases reported in the City of Brownsville, Nov. 23, 2020

Cameron County’s Public Health continues to monitor the cases and conduct epidemiological investigations.