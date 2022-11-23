CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 93 new laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Saturday and Wednesday.

Of the 93 new cases, 36 were confirmed based on PCR testing, the report stated.

In addition to the positive reports, Cameron County also received 57 probable reports based on antigen testing, 27 of which came out of Brownsville.

The county did not report any COVID-19-related deaths between Saturday and Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll for Cameron County remains at 2,313.

Cameron County continues its vaccination efforts within its communities with 84.18% of the population 6 months and older fully vaccinated, and 99.99% having received at least one dose as of Wednesday.

Additionally, 94.93% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose, the release stated.