CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County Public Health reports an additional 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 25,234 while an additional three COVID-19 related deaths were reported – now 1103.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations and continues to monitor the situation.