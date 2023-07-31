CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported over 700 cases of COVID-19 in July.

The latest county public health report covers Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31.

According to the report, there were a total of 708 COVID-19 cases in July.

Cameron County reported 197 confirmed cases are based on PCR testing. The county received 510 reported cases based on antigen testing and one self-reported case of at-home testing.

The report stated there were two COVID-19 related deaths within the monthly report period. Of the reported deaths, both were unvaccinated.

This raises the total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,369.