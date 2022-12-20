CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the county’s public health report, there are a total of 644 COVID-19 cases.

Of the 644 cases, 250 cases are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported 385 cases are based on antigen testing. Nine reports are based on at-home testing.

The county reported one COVID-19 related death. The individual was not vaccinated, according to Cameron County Health.

This raises the total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,314.