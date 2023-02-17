CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Public Health on Friday reported over 300 additional reports of COVID-19.

The report covers Saturday, Feb. 11 through Friday, Feb. 17.

According to the report, 115 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

Cameron County reported 245 cases are based on antigen testing. Seven reports are based on at-home testing.

The county reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The Cameron County resident was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County raises to 2,341.