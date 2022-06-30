CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 303 cases of COVID-19, including the death of an individual between the ages of 10 and 19 years old.

Cameron County Public Health announced an additional 303 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Of those, 142 of the reports were confirmed based on PCR testing.

The remainder of positive tests came from 156 antigen tests, and five at-home tests.

Additionally, Cameron County Public Health reported the death of one individual. The individual was a male between the age of 10 and 19, and was fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County is now 2,253, the release stated.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported that Cameron County was listed as a “high” risk location, and doctors in the area urged residents to be mindful and aware.