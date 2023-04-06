CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The latest county public health report covers Friday, March 31 through Thursday, April 6.

Cameron County reported there are a total of 244 COVID-19 cases. Of the 244 cases, 63 cases are confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

According to the health report, 181 cases are based on antigen testing.

The report stated there were four COVID-19 related deaths. Of the reported deaths, one person was fully vaccinated.

This raises the total of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,356.