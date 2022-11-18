CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 208 additional cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

Of the 208, 71 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 137 are probable reports based on antigen testing.

There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths this week, which keeps the Cameron County death toll at 2,313 since the start of the pandemic.

Cameron County continues with vaccination efforts within the community.

As of Friday, 84.15% of the population 6 months and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.

In addition, 94.91% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.