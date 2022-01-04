Cameron County reports 1,229 total COVID-19 cases over four days

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

Of the 1,229 cases, 776 were confirmed positive tests through PCR testing, according to a post from Cameron County.

The remaining 453 cases were considered “probable” based on antigen testing, the post states.

Additionally, the county reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. Both individuals were not vaccinated and were in their 40s.

This raises the total number of deaths in the county to 2,033.