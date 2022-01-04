Cameron County reports 1,229 total COVID-19 cases over four days

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.
Of the 1,229 cases, 776 were confirmed positive tests through PCR testing, according to a post from Cameron County.
The remaining 453 cases were considered “probable” based on antigen testing, the post states.
Additionally, the county reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. Both individuals were not vaccinated and were in their 40s.
This raises the total number of deaths in the county to 2,033.