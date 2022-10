CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 12 more people are sick with COVID-19 Thursday.

The 12 cases include three individuals from San Benito, two from shelters and one from Rancho Viejo. Six of the 12 cases were reports based on PCR testing and six were probable reports based on antigen testing.

Cameron County also received six probable reports based on antigen testing. Of the six reports, five were from Brownsville and one was from Harlingen.