Cameron County reopens beaches, after closing due to Tropical Storm Beta

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has order the county beaches to reopen as dangerous beach conditions end.

The judge had ordered the closing of Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 3, County Beach Access No. 4, County Beach Access No. 5, County Beach Access No. 6 and E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion as Tropical Storm Beta approached the Texas Coast line.

Tropical Storm Beta caused high tides and undrivable land conditions at the beach said the release.

The beach will open on September 22 at 1 p.m.