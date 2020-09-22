Cameron County reopens beaches, after closing due to Tropical Storm Beta

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Via: KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has order the county beaches to reopen as dangerous beach conditions end.

The judge had ordered the closing of Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 3, County Beach Access No. 4, County Beach Access No. 5, County Beach Access No. 6 and E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion as Tropical Storm Beta approached the Texas Coast line.

Tropical Storm Beta caused high tides and undrivable land conditions at the beach said the release.

The beach will open on September 22 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday