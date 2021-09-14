Cameron County reopens beaches

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered the reopening of the following beaches:
- Boca Chica Beach
- County Beach Access No.3
- County Beach Access No.4
- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park
- County Beach Access No. 6
According to the judge’s office, the beach access areas were temporarily closed from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 to all inbound vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the weather conditions from Tropical Depression/Storm Nicholas.
However, during the temporary closures, county beach access areas including Isla Blanca Park and
Andy Bowie County Park on South Padre Island stayed open, said the county.
The county urges the public to be cautious when visiting the beaches and pay attention to the advice
of lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signs at all times.