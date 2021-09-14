Cameron County reopens beaches

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana Sunday, Sept. 12 through midweek. (NOAA via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered the reopening of the following beaches:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No.3

County Beach Access No.4

County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

County Beach Access No. 6

According to the judge’s office, the beach access areas were temporarily closed from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 to all inbound vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the weather conditions from Tropical Depression/Storm Nicholas.

However, during the temporary closures, county beach access areas including Isla Blanca Park and

Andy Bowie County Park on South Padre Island stayed open, said the county.

The county urges the public to be cautious when visiting the beaches and pay attention to the advice

of lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signs at all times.