Cameron County reopening county beaches, still enforcing curfew with amended emergency order

by: Nathaniel Puente

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — Due to a slight decrease of COVID-19 transmission, Cameron County officials are reopening county beaches on Tuesday.

The reopening of county beaches is one of the mandates issued in the county’s Fourth Amended Emergency Management Order.

The order was issued on Friday and goes into effect on Monday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m. with beaches reopening on Tuesday, September 8.

Although the beaches are open, restrictions will be in place and social distance guidelines will be enforced.

Cameron County is still requiring residents to wear facial coverings in public and issuing a curfew across the county.

The curfew is in place from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for all people over the age of 18 and from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. for those aged 17 and under.

