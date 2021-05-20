Cameron County receives $41M through American Rescue Plan

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Cameron County received $41 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, according to a press release.

Cameron County requested the federal funds on May 12 and was approved for a total of $82.1 million. The county already received half of the aid and stated that the rest will be given to them over the next year.

The federal funds were established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 “to assist with emergency funding in response to the unprecedented strains and revenue shortfalls in light of COVID-19.”

The county stated that the funds will help support public health expenditures, address revenue shortfalls and negative economic impact, invest in water, sewer and drainage improvements and more.

“Working through this unprecedented health crisis, this financial assistance will help boost our local economy and thus, provide the much-needed resources our families and community deserve,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino in a press release. “We will work diligently to prioritize the awarded funds.”