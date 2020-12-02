Cameron County ready and waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pharmaceutical corporations, Pfizer and Moderna have already begun shipping vaccines to state governments.

“It’s time around the middle of December would be the earliest I think, just based on the timeline of how these things go,” said Dr. James Castillo, the medical authority for Cameron County. “Each state is going to decide for themselves how they distribute it. In other words who gets it, who’s in priority.”

Since the initial vaccines are already paid for by the federal government, the only charge will be for giving the shot, but don’t let that cost concern you.

“Either its going to be covered by insurance, or for the uninsured there will be a program to reimburse them,” said Castillo.

Like with several other vaccines, feeling weak or ill for a few days afterward is normal, and most importantly, you need to get the vaccine more than once.

“That’s more of a your body responding appropriately. It doesn’t feel good, you might have chills, muscle aches, fever, but it typically passes and its far less bad than the actual disease,” said Castillo. “[You need] two doses of the same vaccine, given about three weeks apart. So people are really going to have to come back for that second vaccine.”

It’s important to get both doses of the vaccine, only with both doses will the vaccine reach its 95 percent effectiveness.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be very effective at stopping people from getting sick.

“What its not shown yet is if its going to stop people from spreading the virus,” said Castillo.

People need to continue to practice social distancing, washing their hands regularly and wearing a face mask in public settings.

With vaccines right around the corner, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant.

“It would be a shame to be one of the last people to get seriously ill or die from this illness,” said Castillo.