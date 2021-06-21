Cameron County Public Health WIC to offer free summer lunches

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —Beginning June 7, the Cameron County Public Health WIC’s program will offer free lunches at four different locations.

Meals will be provided to children up to 18 years old on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program will be offered from June 7 to August 12, Monday to Thursday from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Parents that wish to pick up meals for children not physically present must show an ID or picture of an ID for each child.

Pick-up locations:

—San Benito WIC — 1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito, TX.

—Harlingen WIC — 711 North L Street, Harlingen TX.

—Mary P. Lucio WIC — 1204 Jose Colunga Jr. Street, Brownsville, TX.

—Garden Plaza WIC — 1225 North Expressway Ste 2D, Brownsville, TX.

For any questions or concerns, call 1-888-942-4847