SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June marks Men’s Health Awareness Month, and Cameron County Public Health is ensuring the community knows the importance of getting check-ups and screenings.

Veronica Ramirez, the clinical services program director for Cameron County Public Health, explained that men’s health is important year-round, but this month they are observing and promoting men’s health.

“Unfortunately, a lot of attention doesn’t come to men’s health because we hear a lot about women getting their screenings done and so that’s really the main reason why we started this campaign,” said Ramirez.

She said it is also important to support men on their health journey as it can be difficult for men to take those important first steps.

“They kind of disregard symptoms, signs, and so with early detection and prevention, obviously we can have our family members here with us for a long time. Longer than if they didn’t get their screenings done,” she said.

Ramirez explained there is a large range of diseases men need to be aware of.

“We have diabetes, we have high blood pressure, cancer, testicular, prostate, colon cancer,” said Ramirez.

She suggests having a conversation with the men in your life about getting screened and going to annual check-ups.

Ramirez said the county is organizing an event for Blue Tie Day, a day meant to highlight men’s health.

“Blue Tie Affair at the Park, and it’s not just for men it’s for families for children. It’s a time to come out, have fun, and get informed and we have a lot of health screenings that are going on,” she said.

Blue Tie Affair at the Park will be taking place Friday, June 10, from 6 pm – 10 pm at the Lon C. Hill Park in Harlingen.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event and Cameron County Public Health, you can visit their website.