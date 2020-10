BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On September 1, 2020 the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court proclaimed and adopted a resolution proclaiming the month of October as “National Cybersecurity Month” in Cameron County.

The court said the message of this year’s theme is ‘If You Connect It, Protect It’. The court also said that if everyone does their part, by implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, and training employees, our interconnected world will be safer for all.