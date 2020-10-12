Cameron County prepares for safety on first day of early voting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Earl voting begins on Tuesday and polling places across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for voters to cast their ballots.

New rules will be in place, such as enforcement of social distancing, to keep people safe while they cast their vote for the upcoming presidential election.

Masks will be available to those who need one and other personal protective equipment (PPE) will also be provided to workers.

Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator said, “We want the poll workers to feel secure as they can in the polling place. Because we think the voters will pick up on their confidence.”

Plastic shields will also separate voters from poll workers as another safety measure.