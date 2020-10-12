Cameron County prepares for safety on first day of early voting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Earl voting begins on Tuesday and polling places across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for voters to cast their ballots.

New rules will be in place, such as enforcement of social distancing, to keep people safe while they cast their vote for the upcoming presidential election.

Masks will be available to those who need one and other personal protective equipment (PPE) will also be provided to workers.

Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator said, “We want the poll workers to feel secure as they can in the polling place. Because we think the voters will pick up on their confidence.”

Plastic shields will also separate voters from poll workers as another safety measure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday