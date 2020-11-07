Cameron County prepares for Election day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Although the ballot counting process may draw skepticism for some voters, Cameron County’s Elections Administrator Remi Garza says election day should be familiar to previous years.

Garza said, “this election, although it feels very unfamiliar it should actually be very familiar because you will go to the polls. You will present you identification. You will get qualified. You will be issued your ballot and then you will pace it in the voting machine just like any other election in Cameron County’s history.”

Making history each year, Cameron County’s early vote count is higher than before with 218,910 votes counted so far. According to Garza, a high turnout is expected on election day as well.

“We are expecting anywhere from 20 to 30 thousand people and that would actually be a normal election day for us. We could be surprised and have almost 40,000 but we will be prepared for it. We got the ballots, we got the personnel. We set up extra precautions for COVID and so we are preparing for anything that comes our way on election day.”

Garza reassures voters that Cameron County is prepared and COVID safety precautions will take place for the safety of all.

The Cameron County Elections office will remain open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on election day. For further information, you can visit their website at www.cameroncounty.us.