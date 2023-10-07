HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County patrol unit was involved in a car accident while responding to an emergency call, authorities said.

The accident occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of Wilson Road and southbound Frontage Road.

The Harlingen Fire Department told ValleyCental, that the patrol unit was heading westbound on Wilson Road and the second vehicle involved was driving southbound on Frontage Road.

According to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the investigative process to establish the cause and any contributing factors to this incident,” CCSO said.

This is an ongoing investigation.