SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County celebrated the grand opening of its new South Padre Island Parks and Recreation Admiration building on Friday.

The Cameron County Commissioners and Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. opened the doors to the two-level building with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new administration building is located at 33428 State Park Road 100 near Isla Blanca Park.

The first floor includes a lobby and reception area, the parks directors office, five management staff offices, bookkeeping office, a work file and supply room and a break room.

The second floor features a training room, conference room, and future office space. The project cost $4.5 million.

“Everyone is gonna benefit from it and obviously this park’s administration building is for all of our county parks, county wide,” Trevino told ValleyCentral. “We’re excited that they’re going to have the facilities that they need in order to provide the services.”

Officials say the county is work on new projects that include a hike and bike trail in Brownsville, plus a new covered basketball court and exercise equipment in Benavidez Park.