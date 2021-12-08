Cameron County opens ice skating rink on Isla Blanca

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County is now offering a classic holiday pastime with a South Texas twist.

The county has set up an outdoor ice skating rink at the Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center located “under the stars and by the sea” on South Padre Island.

The county says that the rink is not made of real ice but a material that simulates the feel of ice skating, so you can leave your winter coats at home. Skates are provided.

The rink is also available for private and special events and has concessions.

The rink will be in operation until January 2, 2022, and will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Years Day, as well as on Thursdays.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission prices vary based on age. Admission is $20 for individuals over 16, $10 for individuals age four through 16, and free for toddlers under 3.

Group rates can be found on the county’s website.

For information on private and special event reservations, you can call (956) 249-2732 or (956) 212-7257.