Cameron County sees steady decrease in cases, ‘People need to continue doing everything they’ve been doing’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, and health officials, are held a press conference Friday to give the latest update on COVID-19.

Dr. Castillo, with Cameron County, said there is a steady decrease with COVID-19 cases being seen per day, mentioning the average number of cases reported per day is around 60 new cases.

“People need to continue doing everything they’ve been doing. All those precautions about masks, about distancing, about watching our gatherings,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo mentions that although less cases are being reported, it does not mean that COVID-19 is behind us, as people continue to be hospitalized.

Judge Treviño spoke on the alternate care facility, Casa De Amistad in Harlingen. He mentions there are 15 patients currently a the facility, which plans to be open until the end of the month. Officials will revisit the decision as the date approaches.

Treviño says their biggest concern at the moment is the reopening of schools.

The county issued a no face-to-face teaching mandate in July.

Treviño says the county understands that its not easy on working parents. He mentions the goal is to return kids to school, but only when health officials believe it is safe for everyone to do so.

“We anticipate, as schools reopen here in the next few days… there is some danger, there is some exposure concerns, but we feel that at this rate the schools will be able to practice social distancing obviously mandate that the children wear their masks and therefore hopefully not create an exposure situation either for the children for the students, the teachers and their staff and obviously the parents when they get back home,” said Treviño.