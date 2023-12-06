CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Senate passed a bill aimed to put keep a dangerous veterinary tranquilizer out of the hands of those who use illicit drugs.

It’s called Xylazine or “tranq” which has caused overdoses across the nation, including Texas.

Valley officials are educating the community on the dangers so you and your loved ones can remain vigilant.

“It is very dangerous, it’s used as a cutting agent, just like fentanyl,” Luis Saenz, Cameron County District said.

According to the CDC, Xylazine is increasingly found in the U.S. illegal drug supply and linked to overdose deaths.

Cameron County top officials say users won’t know what the drug could be placed in.

“They think they’re ingesting cocaine that they’ve done in the past, and been okay with it. Well, that cocaine is laced with fentanyl it’s now concerning that cocaine that they’re buying maybe laced with Xylazine without them knowing it,” Saenz said.

Health experts say there’s no way to test for Xylazine and it’s not approved for humans.

“It’s a veterinary tranquilizer. It’s not made for people. It depends how it gets into the body but what it does it causes severe sedition,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said.

Saenz says if taken, “tranq” can have severe affects on the human body with fatal outcomes.

“Xylazine impacts the heart, slows the heart down, it causes wounds to become infected and obviously more serious than that it causes death,” Saenz said.

Castillo says there’s no antidote for Xylazine. Narcan can help with fentanyl but not so much with Xylazine because it’s not an opioid.

“When you combine this sedative plus fentanyl plus whatever else, it really ups the lethality factor of those illegal drugs,” Castillo said. “Keeping somebody alive long enough to hopefully get help one day is really the key strategy.”

Saenz says there have not yet been any cases of Xylazine overdoses — but the community has seen cases of fentanyl fatalities and must take these warnings seriously.

“At some point it’s everybody’s individual responsibility to be advised and be aware and be cautious about what you are ingesting because what you’re ingesting is not only what you’re think you’re ingesting, but you are ingesting something else that’s going to cause your death,” Saenz said.