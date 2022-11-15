BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Cameron County Sheriff’s office are paying homage to one of their own.

Longtime Chief Deputy Gus Reyna passed away Monday, yet leaving a legacy behind.

Reyna is described as someone who loved the Sheriff’s Department, a great leader, and so much more.

Reyna has served in law enforcement for about 38 years. The Brownsville native has been in several leadership roles such as sergeant, jail administrator, and chief deputy.

Captain Daniel Gomez with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has worked with Reyna and said Reyna had a huge impact on his career.

“It’s sad to see, you literally grow up with the people that you work with,” Capt. Gomez told ValleyCentral.

Capt. Gomez said hearing about his passing hurts the department.

“This is one of the beauty’s of working with law enforcement, it’s like your second family because we take care of each other so much as far as out there in the streets and law enforcement and —

the type of calls that we get that you create a bond not only with the supervisors but the patrolmen out in the streets and field training programs and things like that just makes it a reminder that this is our second family,” Capt. Gomez said.

The department leaders say they are planning a precession for Reyna later this week.