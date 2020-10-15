Cameron County officials pleased by early voting turnout numbers

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — After just two days of early voting, Cameron County officials are praising residents for voting in large numbers.

On Thursday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño announced that 19,619 people had voted in the county. This number is a great increase from the 13,119 who voted in the first two days in 2016’s election.

Additionally, Judge Treviño commented on the success of using three “super centers” as voting locations.

These super centers are the Brownsville Events Center, Harlingen Convention Center, and Port Isabel Cultural and Arts Center.

According to officials, these centers have accounted for 3,619 of the total votes cast in the first two days. These centers provide large parking areas for residents to vote either curbside or walk-in.

“I want to encourage everyone in Cameron County to please do your civic duty and vote,” said Treviño. “Remember, your vote is your voice, let your voice be heard.”