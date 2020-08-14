“It’s headed in the right direction,” Cameron County officials reveal when we can “return to normal”

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials held a press conference on Friday to give the latest COVID-19 updates in the county.

During the press conference, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. noted that the average number of new cases are declining each day but deaths are continuing to rise.

Treviño also spoke about “pandemic fatigue” and noted that it is normal to feel burned out by COVID-19 news and county regulations.

“Your feelings are absolutely normal,” Treviño assured. “Try to find something different you can do. Instead of going to the gym, take your dog for a walk, take your kids.”

Also speaking was Cameron County Health Authority James Castillo, who said that Cameron County was harder hit by COVID-19 than New York City, which suffered immense casualties from the pandemic.

“In New York City… about three percent have been infected [with COVID-19],” said Castillo. “In Cameron County, over four percent have been confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19.”

Castillo commented that these numbers are why precautions are taken so seriously.

However, Castillo stated that the average number of cases per day is declining.

“I really think it’s because everybody wearing masks and social distancing,” said Castillo. “But we can’t open up fully.

“We’re still at a tremendous rate of infection,” said Castillo. “but it’s headed in the right direction.”

Castillo stated that things can reopen fully and slowly get back to normal when cases drop down to 50 per day. Right now Cameron County averages around 300 cases per day.

Treviño later on other county matters, addressing that schools will not open in person until it’s completely safe, assuring that citations will be handed out to those breaking curfew, and stamping out any possibility of county beaches reopeining until the pandemic subdues in the county.

“I understand the sentiment [in wanting to go to the beach,]” said Treviño. “But the majority of people that are on the beach are not social distancing.”

Treviño went on to blame South Padre Island city commission for not closing their beaches and allowing people to gather at the beaches.

“Just because the cases are stabilizing at 300 or 300 plus [per day], is not a reason to let your guard down,” stated Treviño. “Hospitals are still at or near capacity. 300 cases is way too many.”

Lastly, Judge Treviño encouraged residents to fill out their census.

According to Treviño, the county response rate at 47.3 percent, which he states is dreadfully low.

Officials stated that they are asking major employers to push their employees to fill out the census.

Treviño pleaded with residents to fill out the census to help them reach their goals and ensure citizens of the county are counted.

“I know there are 3000 people watching this press conference,” said Trevino. “We need you to respond. I hope you will help us in this endeavor.”

“The money that we miss out on if we’re not properly counted, is hundreds of millions of dollars.”