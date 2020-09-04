County Judge Eddie Treviño: ‘I wish South Padre Island would have followed our lead’

Due to a slight decrease of COVID-19 transmission, Cameron County officials are reopening county beaches on Tuesday.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño and health officials held a press conference on Friday to give updates on the ongoing response to COVID-19.

Cameron County has a total of 118,452 residents that have been tested for COVID-19, 21,460 resulted positive, 97,000 confirmed and unconfirmed negative cases, 16,225 that has cleared and recovered and 633 COVID-19 related deaths, according to Treviño.

“While the numbers have decreased and the numbers in our hospitals are much better than they were a month ago, we do not want anyone to relax and think that the pandemic is over.” said Treviño.

Treviño also mentioned that numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in nursing homes within the County, which were considered hot spots, have improved.

Health Authority for Cameron County Dr. James Castillo emphasized the importance of maintaining social distancing and the use of masks ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“There is a total of 139 people hospitalized right now in Cameron County hospitals due to COVID-19” said Dr. Castillo. “People are still being admitted to hospitals and there are a total of 57 people in intensive care due to the virus.”

“The CDC is already advising states to get ready to distribute a vaccine sometime in November.” added Dr. Castillo.

Cameron County Public Health Administrator Esmer Guajardo said the county is expected to report a significant number of COVID-19 related deaths.

“We are expected to report over 100 deaths, these deaths are from previous months due to the state’s system. Their criteria is different” said Guajardo.

Treviño also added that the medical teams sent by the Texas Department of Emergency Management are in the process of leaving the Rio Grande Valley.

“It is a concern if we have a spike. The state has assured us if we need the resources to come back, they will do that.” said Treviño.

Casa de Amistad, a convention hall turned into an alternative health facility for COVID-19 patients, will remain open.

“It has currently 11 patients, but has capacity for 50 and can double up to 100 patients” said Treviño.

Treviño added that several County residents have been upset that the County beaches remain closed to visitors.

” A lot of people have been concerned, upset, angry, frustrated that our County beaches have been closed for the last 65 days” said Treviño “I wish South Padre Island would have followed our lead initially. I don’t agree with it, but I respect it.”

County beaches will reopen on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, announced Treviño.

The remaining curfew order will remain in place, according to Treviño. The curfew will be moved to 12 p.m. through 5 a.m. “We will see how the next two weeks pan out. If we do not have a surge or a spike after Labor Day, we can anticipate removing that.” said Treviño.

To watch the complete press conference, click below