CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Last year, voters rejected Proposition A which would have allowed the constriction of a multipurpose arena in Cameron County. During Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony of Madeira-Texas, the construction of a new community, county leaders spoke on their plans to build and pay for the new arena.

“The idea of this development is going to include residential, multifamily, commercial, retail, education, and entertainment,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño on the new community being built, but he also shares it is the area of the proposed arena.

“With the support of the voters, [we] get an indoor arena, 10,000 seat arena built in this area obviously making it a tourist destination and a focal point and an economic driver along with everything else that is planned for the master development project,” he said.

The proposition was rejected in the November election, but questions still remain on how this arena would be paid for.

“The point of the venue tax is utilizing the hotel-motel and rental car tax that visitors pay when they come to visit our hotels in Cameron County,” said Judge Treviño.

Treviño stresses it will be at no cost to local taxpayers, but instead by tourists visiting Cameron County. He said other major cities are also using the Hotel Occupancy Tax.

“When you go visit San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, New York they have visitor venue taxes on there, they utilize those funds to support quality of life or economic development projects within their own community. We’ve done that twice here and we want to do it again with the arena,” he said.

Treviño shares that so far the Hotel Occupancy Tax helped fund Cameron County’s Amphitheater and the South Texas Ecotourism Center. Now, he’s hoping voters will turn out for this proposal during the local elections this May.