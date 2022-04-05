CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for sexual assault of a child was arrested in California and will be extradited to Texas.

On Monday, Armando Losoya Anciso, 58, was arrested in California for a warrant in Cameron County for sexual assault of a child.

A warrant for Losoya Anciso’s arrest was issued on April 6, 2021 for two charges of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14, a first-degree felony.

Losoya Anciso will soon be extradited to Cameron County to face his charges.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Office of the Inspector General, and the Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation.