CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after convictions for human smuggling and child exploitation-related offenses, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Paz Gomez-Magdaleno, 43 was sentenced on Dec. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to 5, 10, and 20 years for the transportation of undocumented noncitizens, possession of child pornography, and enticement of a minor, said the news release.

The ICE news release stated that on Jan. 28, 2021, Gomez-Magdaleno drove his tractor-trailer through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita.

A K-9 was alerted to the trailer, indicating people were hidden inside. Authorities discovered 20 unlawfully present noncitizens in the trailer and two cell phones in the truck.

Search warrants were obtained by law enforcement for the cellphones and discovered they contained child sexual abuse material. Authorities further discovered Gomez engaging in numerous conversations with minors on different messaging apps.

According to ICE, Gomez-Magdaleno must register as a sex offender and serve the rest of his life on supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

He must also comply with requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Homeland Security Investigations Houston’s Corpus Christi office led the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Gomez-Magdaleno will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined.